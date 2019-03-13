|
WARD, Laurel Joy. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald Ward, much cherished Mum and step-Mum of Marie and Barry, Paula, Chris and Tina, David and Joy, Chris and Jayne. Dearly loved Grandma of Nicole and Keiren, Kylie, Zane, Natalie, Sean, David and Carl (deceased), Josie and Johnnie. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Barry (deceased) and Jo, Ted and Karlene, Allan and Linda. 'You fought a brave battle now it's your time to rest'. A Memorial Service to celebrate Laurel's life will be held in the Chapel of Pyes Pa Crematorium, Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday 15th March, at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
