Laurel Joy (nee Zanders) (Joy) WARD

Laurel Joy (nee Zanders) (Joy) WARD
WARD, Laurel Joy (Joy) (nee Zanders). Born August 23, 1937. After a short illness, passed away 11 March 2019 in her 82nd year, with family by her side in her beloved Whitianga. Beloved wife of the late Donald Ward, sister to Barry (deceased) and Jo, Ted and Karlene, Doreen (deceased), Allan and Linda. Much loved Mum to Marie and Barry, Paula, Chris and Tina, Chris and Janie, David and Joy, dearly loved Grandma to Keiran and Nicole, Kylie, Zane, Tyler-Brooke, Josie and Johnnie, Sean, David, Karl (deceased)) and Natalie. Forever in our thoughts and hearts, it is time for you to rest. Memorial service will be held Friday 15 March 2pm at the Pyes Pa Crematorium, Tauranga
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
