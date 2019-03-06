Home

Laurel Jean (nee Laloli) (formerly Monk) FLEMMING

Laurel Jean (nee Laloli) (formerly Monk) FLEMMING Notice
FLEMMING, Laurel Jean (formerly Monk) (nee Laloli). Passed suddenly in Hamilton, on 4 March, aged 78 years. Loved wife of Jim. Loved mother and mother in law of Colin and Rhonda, Ken (deceased) and Rowena, Matthew and Debbie, and Alex. Loved Nana of Olivia, Sam and Tom; Tash, Michael and Jared; Chris and Ben; Tony and Wylie and Great Nana of 3. A service for Laurel will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 8 March 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Flemming family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
