FRANCE, Laural Joan (nee Wilson). Passed peacefully on 6th March 2019, aged 66 years. Loved mother of Marina and Nadine and mother in law of Nathan and Paul. Adored grandmother of Jake and Heidi. Daughter of Joan (and the late Frank) Wilson. Beloved sister of Desley and Nigel. Aunt and Great Aunt of many. Special thanks to Dr Sheridan Wilson and the Oncology Department at Auckland City Hospital. Forever grateful to the amazing staff at Mercy Hospice who cared for mum in her final days. Funeral service to be held at Waikumete Cemetery, No 1 Chapel on Monday the 11th March at 10.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
