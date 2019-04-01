Home

Laura Jane (Hartwell) PEPPER

Laura Jane (Hartwell) PEPPER Notice
PEPPER, Laura Jane (nee Hartwell). 13 February 1937 - 27 March 2019. Sister, Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma, Teacher, Potter with a raku exterior and porcelain interior and a expert at chasing kids with wooden spoon in hand. Much loved and dearly missed by her 4 naughty children, Michael, Jannine, Llyween, Hamish and there father Mason along with grandkids Mahia, Stella, Luka, Ursula, Malia, Saxon, Sybella and Great Grandchild Oscar. Memorial service 1st April Pupuke Golf Club 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
