ANDERSSON, Lars Haken. On 16th February 2019. Peacefully after a long illness. Aged 63 Years. Loving husband of Helen. Loved father of Michael, Jofel and John. Adored Grandad of Chester. Donations to Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Requiem Mass for Lars will be celebrated today, Tuesday 19th February at 11.00am at the St Pius X Catholic Church, SH1 Tokoroa, followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
