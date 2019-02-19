Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lars ANDERSSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lars Haken ANDERSSON

Notice Condolences

Lars Haken ANDERSSON Notice
ANDERSSON, Lars Haken. On 16th February 2019. Peacefully after a long illness. Aged 63 Years. Loving husband of Helen. Loved father of Michael, Jofel and John. Adored Grandad of Chester. Donations to Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Requiem Mass for Lars will be celebrated today, Tuesday 19th February at 11.00am at the St Pius X Catholic Church, SH1 Tokoroa, followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.