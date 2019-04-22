|
LEATHART, Lance Robert. 27 June 1939. Passed away peacefully on the 18th April 2019 at Althorp Hospital. Loving Husband to Margaret. Loved father to Christopher (Deceased), stepfather to Kevin and Grandfather to Daniel. Loved brother to Jack, Joy, Heather and Families. A service will be held to celebrate Lance's Life at Pyes Pa Chapel 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Tuesday 23rd of April 2019 at 1.00pm. All correspondence to 23/45 Greerton Road, Gate Pa, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
