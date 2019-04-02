Home

Lance Francis (Lightning/Larney) WISE

WISE, Lance Francis (Lightning/ Larney) On 31 March 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family, aged 68 years. Dearly loved precious husband of Francene for 46 years, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Letitia, Hayden, Kevin and Sheena. Dearly loved Poppa of Oliver, Ella, Tyla and Jake. "A golden heart stopped beating". Forever loved, forever in our hearts .... sleep well. The family wish to thank Sally and Ansy of Waikato Hospital, Catherine and staff from Hospice and Cheryl and the team from the Te Awamutu District Nurses. A Celebration of Lance's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 5th April 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations towards a La-Z-Boy for the Acute Services Department at Waikato Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Wise family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
