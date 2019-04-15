Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Laliben BHANA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laliben Vallabh BHANA

Notice Condolences

Laliben Vallabh BHANA Notice
BHANA, Laliben Vallabh. Passed away peacefully on April 13th 2019 at Auckland City Hospital surrounded by close family and friends. Wife to late Vallabhbhai Bhana. Mother to Dinesh, Jagdish, Jaindra, and Bhanu. Mother- in-law to late Indira, Gita, late Naresh, and Bharat. Grandmother to Kiran, Sunita, Nalisha, Hamesh, Ashwin, Chandni, Shivani, Roshni, Hitesh, Vinay, and Amal. Great grandmother to Nyla. Sister to Ratanben, aunt to Narendra (Jitu) and Taru. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 17th April at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sri Krishna Mandir.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.