BHANA, Laliben Vallabh. Passed away peacefully on April 13th 2019 at Auckland City Hospital surrounded by close family and friends. Wife to late Vallabhbhai Bhana. Mother to Dinesh, Jagdish, Jaindra, and Bhanu. Mother- in-law to late Indira, Gita, late Naresh, and Bharat. Grandmother to Kiran, Sunita, Nalisha, Hamesh, Ashwin, Chandni, Shivani, Roshni, Hitesh, Vinay, and Amal. Great grandmother to Nyla. Sister to Ratanben, aunt to Narendra (Jitu) and Taru. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 17th April at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sri Krishna Mandir.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
