Lady Patricia Floyd TALBOYS

TALBOYS, Lady Patricia Floyd. Slipped away quietly, on Saturday 6 April 2019; in her 95th year. Loving wife of the late Brian. Loved mum and mum in law of Guy and Cindy; Drew and Debbie, adored Nana of George and Gina. Treasured auntie and friend to so many. We thank the caring staff at Clare House who made mum's last few months as comfortable as they could. In accordance with Pat's wishes a private service has been held and mum has ended her wonderful journey. Messages to 90 Hall Road, Heddon Bush, 3 RD, Winton 9783.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
