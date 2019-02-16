Home

Kyla Jean WHITNALL

Kyla Jean WHITNALL Notice
WHITNALL, Kyla Jean. After a well fought battle, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, surrounded by her loving family, aged 41 years. Beloved daughter of Peter and Gail, and cherished sister and sister-in-law of Simon and Cathy. A much loved granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to Dr John Cook, Jim Edwards and the Oncology Team at Christchurch Hospital, Debbie McGregor, and Nurse Maude Hospice for their love and care of Kyla. Messages may be addressed to the Whitnall family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Bowel Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at https://bcnzin memory.everydayhero.com/ nz/in-celebration-of-kyla- whitnall A Celebration of Kyla's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, February 19, at 4.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
