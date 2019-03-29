|
|
|
BRIGGS, Kurt Warren. Suddenly on Friday the 22nd of March 2019; aged 42 years. Loved and cherished only son of Grant and Diane. Beloved fiancee and soul-mate of Caroline. Loved little bro of Carla. A service for Kurt will be held in the All Saint's Chapel at the Purewa Crematorium 4 Parsons Rd Meadowbank tomorrow (Saturday) at 12 noon. All correspondence C/- Fountains Funerals PO Box 72-341 Papakura 2244 or [email protected] Free at last to be a full-time fisherman. Go strike the big one, mate. We all love you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More