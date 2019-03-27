Home

BRIGGS, Kurt Warren. Suddenly on Friday the 22nd of March 2019; aged 42 years. Loved and cherished only son of Grant and Diane. Beloved fiancee and soul-mate of Caroline. Loved little bro of Carla. A service for Kurt will be held in the All Saint's Chapel at the Purewa Crematorium 4 Parsons Rd Meadowbank on Saturday the 30th of March at 12 noon. All correspondence C/- Fountains Funerals PO Box 72-341 Papakura 2244 or [email protected] Free at last to be a full-time fisherman. Go strike the big one, mate. We all love you.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
