|
|
|
LEE, Kum Hon (Tong). On 26 February 2019 (peacefully) in his 86th year. Dearly loved husband of Wai Ling (Winnie). Loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Lai Min, Johnny and Leilani, Kevin and Jie Ling and Tina. Loved Yeh Yeh of Mindy, Winston, Lewis, Andy and Nathan. A Service will be held at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Cemetery, Kirkbride Road, Mangere, Auckland 11am Saturday 2 March 2019 prior to interment in the Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More