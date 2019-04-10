|
TUAITI, Reverend Kora. On 8 April 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family at home. Loved husband of Upokoina (nee Joseph). Much loved father of Tuaiti and Deborah. Adored grandfather and great grandfather. A family service will be held at 6pm on Friday, 12 April 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church. All welcome! The funeral service for Reverend Kora will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, King Street, Frankton, Hamilton, on Saturday, 13 April 2019 at 10am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Tuaiti family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
