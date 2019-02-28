Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wairarapa Funeral Services
35-37 Lincoln Rd
Masterton, Wellington
06-3701110
Resources
More Obituaries for Knolan CHERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Knolan William (Noel) CHERRY

Notice Condolences

Knolan William (Noel) CHERRY Notice
CHERRY, Knolan William (Noel). On Sunday February 24, 2019 at Lansdowne Park Hospital, Masterton, aged 70 years. After a long cruel illness with cancer. At peace now. Loved partner of Belinda (Bee), father of Elizabeth and poppa to Kieron. Brother of Melvin and Judith, uncle to his nephews and nieces. As to Noel's wishes his private funeral has been held. Many thanks to all his friends who constantly supported him through his battle. All communications c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5810. Wairarapa Funeral Services wairarapafunerals.co.nz FDANZ, Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.