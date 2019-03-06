|
|
|
KINO, Kiwi Leo Decastro. Passed away peacefully Sunday 3rd March 2019 at Hayman Care Home aged 70 years. Loving son of the Late Naki and Charlie Kino, brother of the Late Moses Rarge, Tiramanuhiri and Eileen. Loving father of Naki, Jana and moko's (Australia) dearly loved brother and brothers in law of Margaret and Funa Fa'aui, Lolly and Rod Forbes, Te Atairangikahu and Mike Cudd and all the many nieces and nephews. Tangihanga will be at Manurewa Marae, Finlayson Ave. Funeral service will be held Thursday 7th March at 11am followed by the burial at Manukau Memorial Gardens. Moe mai, Moe mai, kua mutu nga mamae Kua whakata koe nga mihi arohanui kia koe ake tonu atu.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
