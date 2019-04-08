|
|
|
HEYWOOD, Kevin Robert (Kev). Passed away unexpectedly 5th April 2019, aged 67. Dearly loved husband of Raewyn. Loved father of Carl and Veronica, Shelley and Clinton, Rachel and Aaron, and grandfather of Caleb, Tayla, and Daniel. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 11:00am, on Thursday, 11th April 2019, followed by interment at Springfield cemetery, Kukunui Road, Springfield, Whangarei. Special thanks to Whangarei Hospital's Emergency Department staff.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
