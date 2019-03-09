|
McGORMAN, Kevin John Francis. Born September 11, 1948. Passed away on March 07, 2019 after a brave long battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Much loved Father and Father in law of Dwayne and Margaret, Karen and Des. Adored Grandad of Conor, Daniel, Shane and Katie. Loved son of the late James and Marge McGorman. Thank you to Patricia, Dennis and their family for their support. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at 11am. A donation to North Shore Hospice would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Special thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospice, Canopy Care, the Auckland Hospital Cancer team and North Shore Hospital. He can now rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
