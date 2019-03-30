|
MCDOWELL, Kevin Gaven. Born July 7, 1951. Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Beloved father of Moana and Selina, grandfather to Ash and Will, brother to Wink (deceased), Alice (deceased), Rob, Dave, Peter and Danny, and uncle to many. Viewing on Sunday, March 31st, 9am at Tipene Funerals, 24 Hill St Onehunga. Karakia will be held at 9.30am after which the family will depart for Herekino, Owhata Marae at 10am. All welcome. Funeral to be held at Owhata Marae on Monday 1st April, 2019. Service from 11am. Marae number 09 409 3003. You're going home Dad x
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
