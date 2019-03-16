Home

Kevin Currie BLAKE

BLAKE, Kevin Currie. Passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Resthome on 14th March 2019 after a long illness. Much loved son of Eva and Viv (deceased) Blake. Brother and brother-in-law of Barry and Sue, Vivienne and Dave, Debbie and Alan. Uncle to Bianca, Vanessa, Blake, Aaron, Sam and Ben. Great-uncle to Charlie, Georgia, Inca and Zac. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at Davis Chapel Pakuranga, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga on Wednesday 20th March at 10.30am. Sincere thanks to the Hillcrest Resthome team for Kevins great care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
