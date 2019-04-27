|
KERRIGAN-CRAWFORD, Keri-John Edwin. Passed away unexpectedly at home on 24th April 2019. Loved son of John and Laurie (deceased), brother to Jim, Lani and Lez. Much loved Husband of Nicol, loved father to Samantha, Shane, Mellissia, Ondrea and Nicholas. Beloved Papa to Mikayla. Keri was a loving son, father, grandfather and friend, who devoted his time to his family and service. A celebration of Keri's life will be held at St Andrews Church,100 St Andrews Road, Epsom, on Tuesday 30th April at 1pm. Viewing will be at Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Saturday and Sunday 10-4pm. A great serviceman to the RNZAF
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
