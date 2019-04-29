Home

Kenneth Robert Wilson (Ken) McMASTER

Kenneth Robert Wilson (Ken) McMASTER Notice
McMASTER, Kenneth Robert Wilson (Ken). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 27 April 2019 aged 83, surrounded by family. Cherished husband of Elaine. Deeply loved father and father in law of David and Brendan, Roger. In lieu of flowers donations to the New Zealand Cancer Society, P. O. Box 1724, Auckland 1140 would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Ken's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 3 May 2019 at 10.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
