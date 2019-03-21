|
|
|
PRIOR, Kenneth John Bower (Ken). On Tuesday 19th March 2019 at Bob Owens Rest Home, Tauranga; aged 87 years. Very dearly adored husband and best friend of Meryle. Loving father of Suzanne, Gary and Michael. Father in law of Jascinda and Carrick. Special Grandad to Katie, David, Fleur; Hannah, Sarah; Blake, Amber and Zane. Great Grandad to Ava, Bentley and Arlee. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at St John Anglican Church, 47 Jocelyn Street Te Puke on Monday 25th March at 1.30pm. Donations in Ken's memory may be left at the service for St John Ambulance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
