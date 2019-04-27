|
HAVILL, Kenneth (Ken). 8 December 1949 - 29 April 2017. My sweet beautiful husband. 2 years have passed but your loss is still acutely felt. Your love and kindness to me, Paola and Si'alei keep us strong. We honour you everyday in our thoughts, conversations and dreams. Theo, Mila and Ravn miss their treasured playful Grandpa. We all miss your love, hugs, laughter, the twinkle in your eye, your spirit, integrity, your wisdom. We know you watch over us. Rest in Love. Lorixxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
