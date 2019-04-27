Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth HAVILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth (Ken) HAVILL

In Memoriam Condolences

Kenneth (Ken) HAVILL In Memoriam
HAVILL, Kenneth (Ken). 8 December 1949 - 29 April 2017. My sweet beautiful husband. 2 years have passed but your loss is still acutely felt. Your love and kindness to me, Paola and Si'alei keep us strong. We honour you everyday in our thoughts, conversations and dreams. Theo, Mila and Ravn miss their treasured playful Grandpa. We all miss your love, hugs, laughter, the twinkle in your eye, your spirit, integrity, your wisdom. We know you watch over us. Rest in Love. Lorixxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.