MILLAR, Kenneth Harvey. RNZA 204483. The family of Ken wish to inform family and friends of his peaceful passing at Hawke's Bay Hospital, Hastings on February 20, 2019, in the presence of family. In his 88th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Irene. Devoted father and father-in-law of David and Sue, Karen (Kaz) and Wayne Leadbetter, and Raewyn and Simon Carter. A much loved Pop of his 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Loved by all who knew him. Many thanks to the wonderful staff and Chaplains at Hawke's Bay Hospital. A farewell service for Ken will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday March 1, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance Service can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Final goodbyes at Pukerimu Cemetery, cnr State Highway 2 and Old Reservoir Road, Paeroa on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 2pm. All Welcome. Messages to the 'Millar Family' c/- P O Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019