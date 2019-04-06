Home

Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
03-546-5700
Kenneth George PAGE

Kenneth George PAGE Notice
PAGE, Kenneth George. On April 5th, 2019 peacefully at The Wood Resthome, Nelson. Aged 87 years. Kenneth George, beloved husband of the late Helen Joyce Page (nee McManaway) of Nelson. Loved father and father-in-law of David Page and Rachel Worner (Auckland), Elizabeth and Simon Dench (Singapore), Catherine and Gordon Davidson (Nelson), and Rose and Alan Batchelor (Christchurch). Loved grandad of Samuel Page and partner Jess Finucane, Sarah Page and fianc? Peter Cameron, and Hannah Page; Lucy and Amiel Bates and Tom Dench; Michael and Jena Davidson and great grand-daughter Arabella, and Anna Davidson; and Cam Batchelor. Eldest child of the late Alfred Cecil and Edith Page and loved brother of Annette Wilson and Phyllis Tait. Messages to [email protected] xtra.co.nz Ken's funeral service will be held at the Nelson Cathedral on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 2pm. Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors F.D.A.N.Z
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
