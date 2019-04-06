|
|
|
JASPERS, Kenneth Edward. (Ken). On Friday, 5th April 2019, peacefully, at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus, in his 81st year. Lifelong friend of Eileen. Loved brother and brother in law of Brian (deceased) and Eileen, Judith and Graeme Claridge, loved uncle of Elizebeth and Amie Claridge, and Paul Jaspers (England). Friends are invited to the Gulf Harbour Yacht Club, 1299 Laurie Southwick Parade, Gulf Harbour, Whangaparaoa on Tuesday 9th April at 2.00pm to celebrate Kens life. Please bring a great story to tell. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to "The Jaspers Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
