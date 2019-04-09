|
|
|
STIMPSON, Keith. Passed away peacefully on 6th April 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Loved husband of the late Sally, father and father-in-law of Kerrie and Rod, Fiona and Brian, Garth. Loved Grandfather of Mark, Erin, Anna, and Matthew, Adored Great Grandfather of Kulaea and Malohi, Missed by BJ, Molly, Mickey and all his cattle. A Celebration of his life will be held at Simplicity Chapel 8F Railside Place Hamilton on Saturday 13th April 2019 at 11am. All correspondence to Simply Cremations PO Box 10356, Hamilton 3241.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More