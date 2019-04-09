Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith STIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith STIMPSON

Notice Condolences

Keith STIMPSON Notice
STIMPSON, Keith. Passed away peacefully on 6th April 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Loved husband of the late Sally, father and father-in-law of Kerrie and Rod, Fiona and Brian, Garth. Loved Grandfather of Mark, Erin, Anna, and Matthew, Adored Great Grandfather of Kulaea and Malohi, Missed by BJ, Molly, Mickey and all his cattle. A Celebration of his life will be held at Simplicity Chapel 8F Railside Place Hamilton on Saturday 13th April 2019 at 11am. All correspondence to Simply Cremations PO Box 10356, Hamilton 3241.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.