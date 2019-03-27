|
|
|
PUGH, Keith Richard (Pom). On Monday 25 March 2019, peacefully at Trevellyn, in his 88th year. Dearly loved partner of Margaret. Loved Dad of Greg, Martin and Diane. Father-in-law of Sally and Grandad to Frankie and Jett. Grateful thanks to the staff of Trevellyn for their care. A celebration of Keith's life will be held in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East on Friday, 29 March at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications please to Keith's family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More