Home

POWERED BY

Services
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith PUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Richard (Pom) PUGH

Notice Condolences

Keith Richard (Pom) PUGH Notice
PUGH, Keith Richard (Pom). On Monday 25 March 2019, peacefully at Trevellyn, in his 88th year. Dearly loved partner of Margaret. Loved Dad of Greg, Martin and Diane. Father-in-law of Sally and Grandad to Frankie and Jett. Grateful thanks to the staff of Trevellyn for their care. A celebration of Keith's life will be held in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East on Friday, 29 March at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications please to Keith's family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. FDANZ



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.