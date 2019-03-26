MORPETH, Keith. We're very sad to say that on Saturday, 23rd March 2019 we lost our loving husband to Beth; Dad to Alan, David and Jane; Father-in-law to Brynlea, Stephanie and Phil; Poppa to Cole, Cade, Rylan, Izzy, Lottie and Mimi; and brother to John. Keith Morpeth was the light of our lives and he will leave a massive hole that will be hard to fill. Dad passed away unexpectedly, he was fit and well and above all incredibly happy. He passed in Whangamata which was his happy place after having one of the happiest days of his life. A service will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Friday 29th March at 1.30pm. The family would love to see you join in a celebration of his amazing life.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019