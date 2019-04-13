Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Howard Aikin MITCHELL

Notice Condolences

Keith Howard Aikin MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL, Keith Howard Aikin. Peacefully on 11 April 2019, in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Lois Enid Mitchell. Beloved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Sherrie, Lesley and Ingel. Adored Gamp of Nikalas, Angela, Lauren, Wes, Stefan, Bindy, Cameron and Jenni, and step grandfather of David and Stephanie. Loved great grandfather (Gamp) of Lilly, Ashley, Lucia, Wesley and Lyla. At rest. Keith's service will be held at St Paul's Methodist Church, St Vincent Avenue, Remuera, on Tuesday 16 April 2019 at 11 am, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.