MITCHELL, Keith Howard Aikin. Peacefully on 11 April 2019, in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Lois Enid Mitchell. Beloved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Sherrie, Lesley and Ingel. Adored Gamp of Nikalas, Angela, Lauren, Wes, Stefan, Bindy, Cameron and Jenni, and step grandfather of David and Stephanie. Loved great grandfather (Gamp) of Lilly, Ashley, Lucia, Wesley and Lyla. At rest. Keith's service will be held at St Paul's Methodist Church, St Vincent Avenue, Remuera, on Tuesday 16 April 2019 at 11 am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
