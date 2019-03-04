Home

DAVIS, Keith. Born January 25, 1930. Passed away on March 2, 2019. It is with the saddest of hearts that we announce the passing of our dearest Dad on the 2nd of March, 2019, aged 89 years, All Black No. 546. Loving Husband of the late Diane. Father and Father in Law of Sue and Craig, Theresa and George, Jann and Neillie, Louise and Richard, Niki and Paul. Treasured Grandad to his 17 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. "Always in our hearts, never to be forgotten." A Tangi for Dad will be held at Ruapeka Marae, Tapapa on Wednesday 6th of March, 2019 at 11 am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
