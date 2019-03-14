Home

Keith Charles DOVEY

Keith Charles DOVEY
DOVEY, Keith Charles. Born 30 November 1947, sadly passed away on 12 March 2019. Much loved husband of Diane and loved father of Barbara and Shane. Brother in law of Jill and Bill. Grandfather of Jason, Destiny, Kaeleb, Sylvia, Dakota and Great Grandfather of Jaxon, Emily and Aiden. You will be forever in our hearts. Finally the battle is over and can rest in peace. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Monday 18th of March 2019 at 12.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
