HARNETT, Kay Patricia. Passed away on 2nd April 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 72. Daughter of the late Rae and Ruby. Loved sister of Graeme (deceased), Peter and Roger, sister in law of Doreen, Marlene and Jenny. She will be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Kay's life will be held on Saturday 6th April at 1:30 pm at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. Everyone is encouraged to wear bright colours. State of Grace East 095270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
