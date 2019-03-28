|
MEEHAN, Kay Lesley. 15 May 1945 - 25 May 2019. Peacefully on Monday 25th March 2019 in the Whakatane Public Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Doug. Much loved Mum to Nicky and Don, Tony and Fiona, Gerard and Tamara, Aaron and Rachael. Cherished nana to Rebecca, Vaughan, Cody, Jemma, Sophia, Solomon, Cooper, and Zoe. A celebration of Kay's life will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Saturday 30th March at 11am followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 551, Opotiki would be appreciated or can be left at the service. All messages to the Meehan Family c/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
