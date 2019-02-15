|
ANDREWARTHA, Kay. On Wednesday, 13th February 2019 unexpectedly at Auckland Hospital; aged 76 years. Much loved wife of Ernie. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Janine and Dale and the late Cheryl. Loved nan and nan nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service celebrating Kay's life will be held at the Warkworth Town Hall, Alnwick Street, Warkworth on Tuesday, 19th February 2019 at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. Communications to C/- The Andrewartha Family, PO Box 652, Warkworth 0941 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
