Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Kay ANDREWARTHA

ANDREWARTHA, Kay. On Wednesday, 13th February 2019 unexpectedly at Auckland Hospital; aged 76 years. Much loved wife of Ernie. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Janine and Dale and the late Cheryl. Loved nan and nan nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service celebrating Kay's life will be held at the Warkworth Town Hall, Alnwick Street, Warkworth on Tuesday, 19th February 2019 at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. Communications to C/- The Andrewartha Family, PO Box 652, Warkworth 0941 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
