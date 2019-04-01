Home

Kaumoana James KIMIANGATAU

Kaumoana James KIMIANGATAU Notice
KIMIANGATAU, Kaumoana James. Peacefully passed away on Friday 29th March 2019, with his greatest love by his side, his beautiful wife Mona and devoted son James Teariki. Much loved son of Kamire (deceased) and Ngamata. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Special acknowledgement to Air New Zealand and Totara Hospice for all their kind support. James's service to celebrate his life will be held at Life Church, 3 Lakewood Court, Manukau, Auckland on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 9am. Forever and always in our hearts.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
