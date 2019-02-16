|
|
|
FORTUNE, Kathleen Patricia (Pat). Passed away peacefully on 9th February 2019 at Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Alan, and David. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. A life made beautiful by kindly deeds And helping hand for others' needs Generous her heart and friendship true Loved and respected by all she knew. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Tuesday 19th February 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Pat, donations sent to SPCA, PO Box 564, Whangarei 0140 would be appreciated. Many thanks to the staff at Puriri Court Rest Home for their wonderful care of Pat and the continuing care of David. All communications to the Fortune Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
