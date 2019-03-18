|
|
|
WATSON, Kathleen Monica (nee Dowd). Passed away peacefully on 15th March 2019 at Brylyn Resthome, Hamilton, aged 96. Loved wife of the late Jim, loved mother and mother in law of the late Will, Edwina, Mark and Pam, Richard and Dianne. Loving grandmother and great grandmother to her grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Brylyn for their loving care of Mum. "She has now found True Peace and Love with her Lord Jesus Christ." A Celebration of Kath's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 20th March 2019 at 12noon followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Watson family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
