VICKERS, Kathleen Mavis. Passed away peacefully 2 April 2019 after a short stay at Auckland Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Maurice for 64 years, survived by Ashley (Father Alex) and Scott, and grandma to Kate and Hap. The family would like to thank the staff of ward 63 for their wonderful care of Kathleen. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be posted to PO Box 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741. A Mass for Kathleen will be held at St Dominic's Catholic Church, 34 Bolton Street, Blockhouse Bay on Friday 5 April at 11am followed by private cremation. All communication c/- Tilton Opie and Pattinson PO Box 24464, Royal Oak, Auckland 1023.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
