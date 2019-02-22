|
|
|
MASCALL, Kathleen (nee Stirk). Passed away peacefully at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village on Saturday 16 February 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick Mascall, and mother of Ann and Jamie. Grandmother to her four grandchildren Jonathan, Amy, Andrew and Christopher. Resting in Peace. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held in All Saints Church, 17 Selwyn Road, Howick on Monday 25 February at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Dementia Auckland would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/kamascall1602.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More