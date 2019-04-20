Home

Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Kathleen Mary (Nee Woodney) (Kate) RUWHIU

RUWHIU, Kathleen Mary, (Kate) (Nee Woodney). On Wednesday 17th April 2019 Kate passed away peacefully in Taumarunui surroun ded by her loving family. Loved mother, mother-in-law, a proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and a soon to be great grandmother. A much loved sister, aunt and friend to many. A Service for Kate will be held at the Baptist Church, Taupo Road, Taumarunui today (Saturday) 20th April at 11:00 AM followed by interment at the Manunui Cemetery. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
