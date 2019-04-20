|
RUWHIU, Kathleen Mary, (Kate) (Nee Woodney). On Wednesday 17th April 2019 Kate passed away peacefully in Taumarunui surroun ded by her loving family. Loved mother, mother-in-law, a proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren and a soon to be great grandmother. A much loved sister, aunt and friend to many. A Service for Kate will be held at the Baptist Church, Taupo Road, Taumarunui today (Saturday) 20th April at 11:00 AM followed by interment at the Manunui Cemetery. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
