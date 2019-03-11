|
|
|
DAVEY, Kathleen Mary. Wife of late Howard Davey. The waka my have come to a stop for Kathleen who peacefully passed away at home 9th March 2019, but the family would like to celebrate her colourful and happy life at her 322 Coalfields Road Maramarua farm, today, Monday 11th March, at 11:00am. Kathleen will be celebrated for her larger than life personality and kind heart that helped so many. Her life was very colourful by choice so please dress bright in her honour. era i roto i te rangimarie Kath
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
