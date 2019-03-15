Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Elna (Douch) MURRAY

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Elna (Douch) MURRAY Notice
MURRAY, Kathleen Elna (nee Douch). 3 March 1944 - 14 March 2019. Peacefully in the Whakatane Hospital on Thursday 14th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald. Cherished mother of Ralph (deceased) and Maria. Loved sister of Rex (deceased), Geoffrey and Geraldine, Barry (deceased) and Josie, Ronald and Alison. Dearly loved Nan to Sharleen and Grant. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Monday 18th March at 2pm. A burial will take place on Tuesday the 19th March at 1pm in the Ohaupo Public Cemetery Waikato. All communications to the Murray family c/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.