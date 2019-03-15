|
MURRAY, Kathleen Elna (nee Douch). 3 March 1944 - 14 March 2019. Peacefully in the Whakatane Hospital on Thursday 14th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald. Cherished mother of Ralph (deceased) and Maria. Loved sister of Rex (deceased), Geoffrey and Geraldine, Barry (deceased) and Josie, Ronald and Alison. Dearly loved Nan to Sharleen and Grant. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Monday 18th March at 2pm. A burial will take place on Tuesday the 19th March at 1pm in the Ohaupo Public Cemetery Waikato. All communications to the Murray family c/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
