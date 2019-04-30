Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Kathleen Dorothy (Kath) SHERRATT

Kathleen Dorothy (Kath) SHERRATT Notice
SHERRATT, Kathleen Dorothy (Kath). Dearly loved wife of the late James Randall (Jim). Loved mother, mother-in-law and step-mother of David and Barbara, Christine, Peter and Gaye, Grant and Louise, Kevin, Brian and Judy, Robyn and John, and the late Greg and Marylena. Loved and respected by many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Many thanks to the wonderful staff and residents at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village who were always willing to help. In accordance with Kath's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages to the Sherratt Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4110.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
