FITZPATRICK, Karyn Joy (Karyn) (nee Nee Hodge). Born October 21, 1968. Passed away on April 15, 2019. After a brave and courageous fight, Karyn lost her battle to cancer at home. Karyn is the adored wife of John. Treasured daughter of Barry and the late Lyn. Sister and sister in law of Raewyn and Robin, Tracey and Darren. Much respected and loved mother and mother in law to Kristy and Logan. Dearly loved nana to Payton and Ava and aunty to Jody and Sarah Lee, Sarah and Stephen, Grace, Abbey and Neve, and an awesome friend to many. Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. A funeral service will be held at the Purewa Cemetery, St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 20th at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
