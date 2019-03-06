|
|
|
ROWE, Karli Marie. Sadly taken as the result of an accident on Sunday 3rd March 2019; aged 26. Dearly loved daughter of Craig and Deb. Dearly loved sister of Aaron and Kirstin, special friend to Jess and Phil. Karli has so many friends who loved her dearly, she was full of spirit, happiness and adventure. She will be loved, so sadly missed and in our hearts forever. A celebration of Karli's life will be held in the Whakatane Baptist Centre, Keepa Road, Whakatane on Friday 8th March at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communication please to the Rowe Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More