Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Karli ROWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karli Marie ROWE

Notice Condolences

Karli Marie ROWE Notice
ROWE, Karli Marie. Sadly taken as the result of an accident on Sunday 3rd March 2019; aged 26. Dearly loved daughter of Craig and Deb. Dearly loved sister of Aaron and Kirstin, special friend to Jess and Phil. Karli has so many friends who loved her dearly, she was full of spirit, happiness and adventure. She will be loved, so sadly missed and in our hearts forever. A celebration of Karli's life will be held in the Whakatane Baptist Centre, Keepa Road, Whakatane on Friday 8th March at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communication please to the Rowe Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.