MILLER, Karen Frances (nee Harlow). 3 June 1958 - 29 March 2019 On Friday 7.25pm, Karen passed peacefully from this life; aged 60 years. Mother of Ayla. Daughter of Dorothy and the late Eddie Harlow. Sister of Alister, Bronwyn, Derek and Richard. In accordance with Karen's wishes, a cremation has been held. A service to commemorate and celebrate her life will be held at St. John's Church Centre, 149 Kamo Rd, Kensington on Friday 5 April at 1.30pm. Please bring a plate.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
