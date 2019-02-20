|
|
|
RICHARDSON, June. Passed away peacefully at Amberlea, Algies Bay on Sunday 17 February 2019. Loved wife of the Eric. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Noeline and the late Peter, Wendy and Paul Dorset. A much adored Nana June of Haley and Ryan, Luke and Kimberly, Ben, Kurt and Brooke, Todd and Ellen. June was also loved dearly by her six great grandchildren, Grace, Piper, Lily, Connor, Blake and George. You will live in our hearts and minds forever. The family would like to thank the staff at Amberlea for their love, care and respect for June. A service to celebrate June's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Saturday 23 February at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More